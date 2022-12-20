Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $87.70

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of CMA opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

