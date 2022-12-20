Analysts Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) PT at $92.90

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

