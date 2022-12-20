Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) PT Raised to GBX 270 at Morgan Stanley

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 345 ($4.19) to GBX 310 ($3.77) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 230 ($2.79) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Ascential Stock Performance

Ascential stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Ascential has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

