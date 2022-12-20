Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.
ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels
In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.29. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.