Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 4.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.29. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

