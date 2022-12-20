Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.93.
Autohome Trading Up 0.1 %
ATHM opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.
Institutional Trading of Autohome
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
