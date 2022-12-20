Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.93.

ATHM opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

