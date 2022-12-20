Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) traded up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

