Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 457 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average is $181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

