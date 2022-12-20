Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $10.24 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

