Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $202,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $1,404,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 234.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,430.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,589. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.