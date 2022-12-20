Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 64,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 1,026,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,502,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

