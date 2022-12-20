Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 46,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.