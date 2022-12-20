Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.87. 12,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

