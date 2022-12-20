Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 1026575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.40.

The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.83.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$201,431.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$587,107.87.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

