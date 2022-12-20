Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,504. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $671.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

