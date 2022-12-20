Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in Bancolombia by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 580,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 289,288 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.