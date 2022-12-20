Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.17.
Bancolombia Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in Bancolombia by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 580,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 289,288 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.