Bank of America Raises Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $70.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.59.

Shares of GH opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $103.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $67,202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $29,182,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $31,555,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

