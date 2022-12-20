Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. 3,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 45.48%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

