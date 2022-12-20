Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SKIN opened at $9.27 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Beauty Health by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $4,868,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Beauty Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 106,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Beauty Health by 312.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 130,420 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

