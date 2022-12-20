Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.38.

Big Lots Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of BIG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,112. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $418.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Big Lots Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Big Lots by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

