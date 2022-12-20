BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of BIGC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 25.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

