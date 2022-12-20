BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of BIGC opened at $8.43 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

