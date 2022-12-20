BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
BIGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.
BigCommerce Price Performance
Shares of BIGC opened at $8.43 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.