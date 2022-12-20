Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.82.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

