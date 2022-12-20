BitCash (BITC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.07

BitCash (BITC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, BitCash has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $18,747.82 and approximately $34.07 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

