Bitcoin Latinum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $913.30 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 83.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $913.30 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

