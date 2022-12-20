Bitcoin SV Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.76 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.12 or 0.00272831 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $888.18 million and approximately $29.76 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,905.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00604090 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00043624 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,257,070 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
