BitShares Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.95 million and $4.65 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004761 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002381 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007579 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,778,791 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

