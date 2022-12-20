Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 73,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 675,816 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

