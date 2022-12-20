Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,097 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackstone worth $90,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

