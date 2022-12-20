Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Up 6.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 13,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,539,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $667.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.