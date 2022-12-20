Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Up 6.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 13,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,539,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $667.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
