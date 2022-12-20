Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. 123,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,225,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

