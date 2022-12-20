Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 596,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

