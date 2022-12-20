Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) PT at $9.88

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CommScope by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

