Brokerages Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) PT at $163.25

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

