Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $4.00

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.3 %

INO stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.