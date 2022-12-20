Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $41.40

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric
nVent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.52.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
nVent Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
See Also
