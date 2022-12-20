Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $41.40

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

