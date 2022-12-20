Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.25

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 1190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.48 target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

In other news, Director Sandy Luke Loutitt acquired 3,000 shares of Builders Capital Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$29,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$254,455.05. Insiders have acquired 3,975 shares of company stock valued at $38,636 in the last ninety days.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

