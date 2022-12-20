Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $8.21 on Tuesday, hitting $490.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,574. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.10 and a 200 day moving average of $436.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

