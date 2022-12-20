Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 13,878 shares.The stock last traded at $82.91 and had previously closed at $82.93.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $647.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

About Cambridge Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Boit C F David bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.