Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 13,878 shares.The stock last traded at $82.91 and had previously closed at $82.93.
Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $647.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71.
Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
