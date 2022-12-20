Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 13,878 shares.The stock last traded at $82.91 and had previously closed at $82.93.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $647.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

About Cambridge Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.