Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Camden National Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,790. The firm has a market cap of $588.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Camden National has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $52.16.
Institutional Trading of Camden National
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden National (CAC)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.