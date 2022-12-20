Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAC traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,790. The firm has a market cap of $588.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Camden National has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

About Camden National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 75,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

