Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 34,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,154,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $561.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 215.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8,402.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

