Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,097 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after acquiring an additional 557,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.47.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.