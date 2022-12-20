Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

