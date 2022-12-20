Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

