Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.35. 234,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $163.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

