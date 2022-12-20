Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

