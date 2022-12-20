Centene (NYSE:CNC) Board Authorizes Share Buyback Program

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.