Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.31. 4,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

