Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,904,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

