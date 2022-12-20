Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 4,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 134,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,747,949. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

